Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,510 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.60. 961,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

