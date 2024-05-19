Independent Advisor Alliance Has $61.31 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $61,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.21. 3,793,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

