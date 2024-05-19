81,942 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Bought by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for 1.3% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Global X Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $366,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

SIL stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 1,937,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

