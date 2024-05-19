Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE FNV traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $128.48. 585,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $154.47.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.