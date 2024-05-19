Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $925,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 0.45% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in RealReal by 35.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in RealReal by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 1,566,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,282. The stock has a market cap of $441.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

