Brown Advisory Inc. Has $251.33 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.65% of Waste Connections worth $251,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,402 shares of company stock worth $735,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,237. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

