Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 15,061 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $274,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after acquiring an additional 365,449 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $14,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $104.64. 1,865,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $107.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

