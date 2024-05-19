The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.61% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $317,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,085,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

