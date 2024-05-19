Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $362,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,984. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

