Brown Advisory Inc. Has $453.62 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.33% of S&P Global worth $453,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after purchasing an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $441.88. 1,236,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.47 and its 200-day moving average is $425.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

