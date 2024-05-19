Brown Advisory Inc. Has $413.49 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.97% of Align Technology worth $413,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 591,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $274.44. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

