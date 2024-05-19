Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 153,299 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.94% of SBA Communications worth $530,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 73.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.38. 853,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $222.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

