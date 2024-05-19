Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 457,118 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.62% of Analog Devices worth $611,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

