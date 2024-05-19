Brown Advisory Inc. Has $642.23 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $642,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $543.45. 445,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.