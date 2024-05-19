Brown Advisory Inc. Has $696.34 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.34% of Autodesk worth $696,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

