Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 292,094 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,094 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.50% of Danaher worth $857,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $265.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

