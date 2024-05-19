Chellitcoin Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Chellitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.