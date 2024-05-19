Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.53 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,767.54. 70,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,633.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,519.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

