Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $656.00 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.