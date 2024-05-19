Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $656.00 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.