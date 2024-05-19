Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

