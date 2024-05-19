Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after acquiring an additional 946,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,324,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,716,427,000 after acquiring an additional 181,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.19 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

