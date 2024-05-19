Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CVS Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after buying an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after buying an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

