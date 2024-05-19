Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 3,120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

