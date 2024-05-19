Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,840.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,840.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00082879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012523 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

