Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Up 2.6 %

VALE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 26,194,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,048,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

