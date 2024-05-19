Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.44% of AMMO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Price Performance

AMMO stock remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity at AMMO

AMMO Company Profile

In other AMMO news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.