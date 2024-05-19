Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 379,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

