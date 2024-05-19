Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

