Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. 3,694,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,000. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

