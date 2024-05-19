Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,270 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

