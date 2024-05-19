Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 84,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter.

PPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. 24,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $91.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

