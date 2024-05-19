Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.9% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

