The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,986 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $167,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

