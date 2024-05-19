Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $204.07 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 202,764 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Netflix worth $204,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.25. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

