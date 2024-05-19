Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.41 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in American Tower by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $194.51. 2,157,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $195.98. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

