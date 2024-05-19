McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

