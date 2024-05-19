Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

