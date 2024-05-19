Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 363 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

