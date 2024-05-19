Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 144,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% during the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,281,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,899. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

