Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $4.07 Million in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Daktronics comprises approximately 2.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 1.04% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daktronics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DAKT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 390,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

