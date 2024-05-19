Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 1.7% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $335.48. 209,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $344.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.