MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,980 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for approximately 21.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 1.21% of MiMedx Group worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 563,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.44. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

