Richmond Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 518,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. DURECT comprises approximately 0.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 1.74% of DURECT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 177,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

