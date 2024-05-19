478 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $466.20. 677,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.