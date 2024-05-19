SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 27,738 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,738 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

