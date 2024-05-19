Summit X LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

