Summit X LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.19 and its 200-day moving average is $322.39. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

