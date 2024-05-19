Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit X LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,445,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

