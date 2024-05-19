Summit X LLC Grows Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,767.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,633.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,519.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,181.71 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

