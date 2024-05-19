PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PTC by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after buying an additional 277,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PTC by 1,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 230,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.22. 1,222,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.47 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

